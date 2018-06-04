Expand / Collapse search
GM executive wrecks Corvette pace car at Indycar's Detroit Grand Prix

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
As the old adage goes: “You broke it, you bought it.” But what if you’re were the one in charge of building it?

General Motors Executive Vice President of Global Product Development Mark Ruess wrecked the Corvette pace car that he was driving during the parade lap of the Detroit Grand Prix Indycar race on Sunday.

Reuss was coming out of Turn 2 when the back end of the 755 hp Corvette ZR1 got loose and he spun out, smashing the nose of the $123,090 sports car into the wall.

The GM executive and his passenger, Indycar manager Mark Sandy, were both uninjured, but the start of the race was delayed for a half-hour while the car and its debris were removed from the track.

GM issued the following statement on the accident:

“We are thankful that there were no serious injuries. Both the pace car driver and the series official were taken to the infield care center, where they were checked, cleared and released. It is unfortunate that this incident happened. Many factors contributed, including weather and track conditions. The car’s safety systems performed as expected”

General Motors Executive Vice President and President North America Mark Reuss with the 2014 Corvette Stingray Pace Car Thursday, May 30, 2013 in Detroit, Michigan. Reuss will drive the pace car to lead the Chevrolet Indy Dual in Detroit races presented by Quicken Loans Saturday and Sunday, June 1 - 2, 2013. The Indy Dual in Detroit races are part of the Chevrolet Detroit Belle Isle Grand Prix weekend of racing. (Photo by John F. Martin for General Motors)

Mark Ruess with the 2013 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray pace car prior to driving it at the 2015 Iindycar Detroit Grand Prix  (Chevrolet)

Along with his engineering background, Reuss is an accomplished racer who has driven pace cars at major events before. But Indy 500 champion Will Power told the Indianapolis Star that the turn Reuss crashed in on the Belle Isle street circuit is a tricky one, with a crest in the middle of it that can upset a vehicle.

FOX NEWS AUTOS INTERVIEW WITH MARK REUSS AT THE DETROIT AUTO SHOW:

The new Chevrolet Silverado pickup will take on the all-aluminum Ford F-150 with a mix of materials to reduce weight and improve performance.

Pace cars may look like they’re going relatively slowly on TV, but are often being driven near their limits in order to help the race cars following them keep their tires warm for when the green flag waves.

Chevy pulled out a backup car for the second attempt at starting the race, but with Indycar veteran driver Oriol Servia behind the wheel. Unfortunately for the brand, which is the title sponsor of the race, the top six finishers were powered by Honda engines.

