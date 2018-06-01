Car accident victim survives having head impaled by metal rod

A man in India is expected to survive after having his head was impaled by a meter-long metal rod during a horrifying car accident.

Mohammad Taraque was riding in a car with three friends near Kestopur when it went out of control, crashed into the median and flipped onto the divider, The Times of India reports.

Rescue crews had to use the Jaws of Life to get everyone out of the vehicle, but found Taraque in the passenger seat with the rod sticking out of his forehead and the back of his skull.

So they cut it off at one end and brought the 24-year-old to the hospital with it still in him.

Neurosurgeon Dr. Binod Kumar Singhania told SWNS it was difficult to conduct a CT scan with such a big piece of metal stuck in the man’s head, and that he’d never been confronted with this type of injury before. Keeping the bleeding under control during the rod’s removal was the most difficult part, but things went as well as could be expected during the two-and-a-half-hour procedure.

“The operation was successful and it was found that the patient did not suffer any major vessel damage in the accident,” Sighania said.

Taraque was discharged this week, but is suffering speech and mobility issues.

"He is currently stable. However, there is a problem with his speech and the movements of right side limbs, which would need post-operative care like physiotherapy and speech therapy."

The bills for the treatment added up to $18,000, which Taraque’s cousin told the Times the family is having trouble paying.

The other victims of the crash escaped with minor injuries.