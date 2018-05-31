Brand new Ferrari wrecked in DUI crash, police say

An Oregon man was arrested for drunken driving Tuesday after a crash that smashed his brand new Ferrari, authorities said.

John Randal McCauley, 57, was cruising in his Italian luxury sports car along Interstate 5 near Wilsonville — about 18 miles south of Portland — when he lost control and smacked into the center median just after midnight, FOX12 Oregon reported.

McCauley and his passenger, Kimberly Ann McCauley, 66, were taken to a hospital with unspecified injuries, the Oregonian reported.

Photos taken by police show the car’s crumpled hood and a huge chunk of its mangled front end missing. Skid marks trail behind the wreck.

“Maybe not the way you want to break in your brand new #Ferrari,” Oregon State Police wrote on Twitter. Police did not say how fast the driver was going.

Ferrari prices can range anywhere from $188,425 to upwards of $400,000, according to TrueCar.

John Randal McCauley was later released from a hospital and charged with driving under the influence of intoxicants (DUII), police said.