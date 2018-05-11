Mysterious Tesla teased in new video

Tesla can be such a tease.

The electric car maker’s new promotional video includes peeks at some of the projects it has in the works, including its Semi truck and upcoming Roadster sports car. But it’s what you can’t see too well that’s getting the most attention.

At around 15 seconds into the video, there’s a white car partially covered by a dark sheet. It’s not one of the company’s current products, but it’s also not clear what it is.

It has deeply-sculpted sides like the Roadster, but four doors. Speculation is that it’s the Model Y crossover that Musk recently said would enter production in 2020, but it’s hard to say for sure. The only official image of the Y that Tesla’s ever released only shows it form the front, and the table obscuring the rear of this one sure doesn’t help you determine its shape.

It could also be the next-generation Model S, which Tesla hasn’t even suggested is on the way anytime soon. But it has to be working on one, right?

In the meantime, the auomaker is hard at work trying to ramp up produciton of its compact Model 3, which Elon Musk said will be available in all-wheel-drive and performance versions starting in July.