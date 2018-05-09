Driver issued $7,800 ticket for going over 400 mph

A Belgian driver was shocked to learn recently that his compact economy car had a top speed of over 400 mph.

That was according to a speed camera citation mailed to him that said his Opel Astra, (which is sold in the United States as the Chevy Cruze), was clocked doing 654 kilometers per hour in a 50 kph zone.

The ticket came with a fine for 6,579 euros (approx. $7,800), but he didn’t have to pay it. According to DriveTribe, he brought the matter to the police and they admitted the malfunction and let him off the hook.

Unfortunately for him, the police somehow determined that he was actually driving at 60 kph and wrote him a new ticket for 10 kph over the limit, which costs around 50 euros.

For the record, even the fastest Astras sold in Belgium have a top speed of 150 mph or so, while the world's fastest production car is the $2 million Koenegsegg Agera RS that hit 278 mph on a Nevada highway last year.

A closed Nevada highway.