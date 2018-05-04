Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Performance

Chevy is building the most powerful Suburban ever

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Chevrolet

 (Chevrolet)

Because Americans can’t get enough these days, at least when it comes to trucks, Chevy is offering its most-powerful Suburban SUV ever.

The 2019 model will be offered with the RST Performance Package currently available on the smaller Tahoe, which includes a 420 hp 6.2-liter V8, 10-speed automatic transmission, Borla exhaust system and sport-tuned Magnetic Ride Control suspension system.

The 2019 Suburban RST Performance Package features a 420-hp, 6.2L V-8 engine, Magnetic Ride Control with performance calibration, and a new Hydra-Matic 10L80 10-speed transmission. Available as an upgrade to the Suburban RST, customers can order the Performance Package in summer 2018.

 (Chevrolet)

Think of it as an 8-passenger Corvette for those who have been very frutful.

ARE YOU FOLLOWING FOX NEWS AUTOS ON FACEBOOK YET?

It’s an upgrade to the already available RST appearance package, which replaces chrome trim with black and body color-matched components, and comes with a unique set of 22-inch wheels.

Available performance accessories for Suburban RST include a custom tuned Borla Performance Dual-Side Exit exhaust system, with sleek exhaust tips that improve exhaust flow by 28 percent for enhanced performance and decreased fuel consumption.

 (Chevrolet)

A high performance Brembo brake package with red front calipers is optional, and the vehicle is expected to have a tow rating of 8,100 pounds when it goes on sale this summer.

Pricing has not been announced, but the full RST upgrades for the Tahoe currently go for $4,855.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor. Follow him on Twitter @garygastelu