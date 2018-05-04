Chevy is building the most powerful Suburban ever

Because Americans can’t get enough these days, at least when it comes to trucks, Chevy is offering its most-powerful Suburban SUV ever.

The 2019 model will be offered with the RST Performance Package currently available on the smaller Tahoe, which includes a 420 hp 6.2-liter V8, 10-speed automatic transmission, Borla exhaust system and sport-tuned Magnetic Ride Control suspension system.

Think of it as an 8-passenger Corvette for those who have been very frutful.

It’s an upgrade to the already available RST appearance package, which replaces chrome trim with black and body color-matched components, and comes with a unique set of 22-inch wheels.

A high performance Brembo brake package with red front calipers is optional, and the vehicle is expected to have a tow rating of 8,100 pounds when it goes on sale this summer.

Pricing has not been announced, but the full RST upgrades for the Tahoe currently go for $4,855.