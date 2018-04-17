Ford Mustang to enter NASCAR Cup series in 2019

NASCAR is getting a little more muscle in 2019.

Ford has revealed plans to enter a Mustang-branded car in the Sprint Cup series next year, where it will replace the Fusion that currently competes against the new Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 that debuted for the 2018 season.

The announcement was made on the 54th anniversary of the original Mustang’s introduction on April 17, 1964.

Aside from a rendering of the front of the car (which we’ve brightened up to show more of its design), Ford isn’t offering much information on the new spec racer. That includes whether or not it will wear a specific model designation, like GT or Shelby GT500.

Mustang and Camaro-bodied cars have been competing against each other in NASCAR’s second-tier series – now called Xfinity – since 2013, but this will be the first time that the two pony cars have ever faced off in Cup.

Toyota has not indicated any plans to change its Camry sedan-based entry, which was redesigned last season.

Ford will fully unveil the new Mustang after testing is completed and the design has been approved by NASCAR later this year.

