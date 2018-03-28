Expand / Collapse search
The 2019 Nissan Altima debuts with semi-autonomous tech and dramatic styling

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Now that the Nissan Rogue SUV is the brand’s best-selling vehicle, it’s looking to keep its all-new 2019 Altima sedan relevant with a dramatic design, high tech features and the model’s first all-wheel-drive system.

The all-new Altima takes its inspiration from the award-winning Nissan Vmotion 2.0 concept, which debuted at the 2017 North American International Auto Show in Detroit. Like the show car, the production Altima attracts immediate attention with its athletic stance and proportions â lower, wider and more dynamic than previous generations, thanks in part to new platform packaging and the use of two new low-profile engine designs.

The midsize four-door that debuted at the New York International Auto Show is longer, lower and wider than the old one and features an absolutely enormous grille. Behind it, you’ll be able to get the world’s first variable compression ratio engine, which was first introduced in the Infiniti QX50. The 248 hp 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder can change the length of its piston stroke on the fly to maximize power or efficiency as needed.

The VC-Turbo changes its compression ratio seamlessly through an advanced multi-link system, continuously raising or lowering the pistons' reach to transform compression ratio â offering both power and efficiency on demand. A high compression ratio gives greater efficiency, but in certain applications poses the risk of premature combustion (knocking). A low compression ratio allows for greater power and torque and avoids knocking.

The variable compression engine uses a complex linkage to change the stroke of the piston.  (Nissan)

A conventional 2.5-liter four-cylinder remains the standard engine, but it’s been thoroughly reengineered to deliver more efficiency and power, and will be the only engine available on all-wheel-drive models at launch.

Nissan has improved the Altima's interior quality to position it as a more premium product than the one you rented at the airport last weekend, and is stuffing it with nearly every connectivity system imaginable today. There’s Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Siri Eyes Free, Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and more.

The Altima is also next in line to get Nissan’s ProPilot Assist semi-autonomous driving aid. The system, which is currently an option on the Rogue and Leaf, is primarily intended for highway use and can steer the car between well-marked lane markers while maintaining a set distance to the vehicle in front of it. It’s not a fully self-driving system, however, and it requires the driver to pay attention and only lets you take your hand off the wheel for about 10 seconds before it deactivates.

You’ll be able to get your hands on one this fall when it goes on sale.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor. Follow him on Twitter @garygastelu