First all-new 2019 Ram 1500s start at $33,340

With the first shipment of the all-new 2019 Ram 1500 pickups that were revealed at the Detroit Auto Show in January on the way to dealers, pricing has now been revealed.

The new trucks will initially be available only in quad and crew cab configurations, while the outgoing model will soldier on for a few more months to supply standard cab trucks during the transition.

The new 1500 will nevertheless be offered in no less than 29 combinations of configuration and trim, starting with the 2x4 Tradesman quad cab at $33.340 and topping out with the $59,035 Ram 1500 Limited 4x4 crew cab long box before you start loading in the options.

Those prices include the destination charge and represent increases of $800 and $595, respectively, while some of the models in between see significant price drops compared to the ones they are replacing.

The first batch of trucks are all equipped with the 395 hp 5.7-liter V8 that is standard on Limited and Longhorn models and is a $1,195 option on other trims. A mild hybrid eTorque version of the V8 that delivers an electric boost at low engine RPM and improved fuel economy will be $800 extra when it becomes available at a later date along with the base 305 hp 3.6-liter V6 with standard eTorque.

Bargain shoppers can still pick up a last-generation standard cab 1500 Tradesman with a V6 for $28,490, and you can expect to find plenty of incentive cash on the hood.