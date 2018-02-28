Expand / Collapse search
Stoned driver crashes $250,000 Ferrari seconds after getting in

A British man has pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of drugs after he got behind the wheel of a Ferrari 458 Spider and proceeded to wreck it just 1,000 yards down the road.

Naheem Patel had borrowed the $250,000 supercar from his uncle to drive to a social event in Bolton on November 24, but his day out ended wrapped around a light pole instead.

The Ferrari 458 Spider has 570 hp and a top speed of 199 mph.  (SWNS)

Patel admitted to taking a few puffs of cannabis to relax when a police officer responding to the accident saw his bloodshot eyes and smelled the narcotic on him, according to SWNS.

A mouth swab confirmed this to be the case.

The accident happened on Beaumont Road near the Britannia Bolton Hotel.  (Google Earth)

The 28-year-old's lawyer told the court this week that "it is safe to say he (the uncle) was not best pleased."

Since he had a clean record otherwise, the court let Patel off with a £400 ($550) fine and suspended his license for a year.

"He is not one to mess about with the system. He accepts what he did,” the lawyer added.

"It is quite clear that a disqualification is going to create havoc with regard to his personal and family life."