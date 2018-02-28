Florida Highway Patrol officer caught on video racing against Lamborghini

A Florida Highway Patrol officer is in hot water after video showing him apparently racing a Lamborghini Aventador with his police car hit Instagram this week.

The clip was posted on Monday to #JustLivinIt, an account run by the CEO of Arivo, a luxury car livery service that operates in New York. The timeline is full of images of Lamborghinis, and also a life lesson from Will Smith.

According to WINK news, the video was recorded three years ago. It’s since been deleted, but remains on WINK’s website.

Shot from the inside of a second Aventador, it shows the Dodge Charger patrol car and the Italian supercar with New York tags cruising along next to each other before the drivers hit their accelerators and pull away. The Lamborghini predictably leaves the Dodge in the dust.

The exact location of the race has not been revealed, but the FHP knows who the trooper is and is considering if disciplinary action is necessary.

FHP spokesman Lt. Thomas Pikul issued the following statement on the matter to Fox News:

“Troopers are expected to act professionally and inspire confidence and trust in those they serve. The Florida Highway Patrol has opened an immediate investigation regarding the incident. The trooper in question will be held accountable upon any finding of misconduct.”

Citing an ongoing investigation, Lt. Pikul would not say if the Lamborghini driver is cooperating with the investigation, or potentially facing any charges stemming from the race.