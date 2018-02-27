Trespassing tourists caught when their SUV gets stuck on protected beach

A trio of tourists were caught red-handed in the sand when they illegally took their SUV onto a protected beach in England and got stuck.

It happened on Sunday at the South Walney Nature Reserve in Cumbria, an area that hosts a variety of rare and unusual flora and fauna that includes nesting spots for migratory birds and the only grey seal colony in the region.

The unidentified sightseers had rented the brand new Range Rover Sport in Scotland, according to SWNS, and drove it south to the reserve where they ignored warning signs and moved a barrier to gain entry to the beach.

The warden for the property said that she is “appalled that some people think this is acceptable behavior.”

A tractor had to be called in to tow the vehicle out, severely damaging its rear bumper along with the landscape.

Local police are investigating the incident, which couldn't have made Land Rover executives too happy.

