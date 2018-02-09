Dozens of sports cars worth millions found in public garage, but where is it?

There’s an automotive mystery in Memphs.

Portrait photographer and Redditor philsebbens was poking around in an office building parking deck when he came across a surprising find.

On the top floor, a few above what’s open to the public, he discovered over two dozen dusty classic and high performance sports cars that are worth millions of dollars combined.

Among them are several rarities, including a couple of Ferrari Speciales, Lamborghinis and even a pretty mint-looking 1958 Chevrolet Impala.

The lone hot rod has flames, of course.

He said in a post that the building has security cameras, but he was able to stroll right in.

What he won’t say is exactly where it is.

That hasn’t stopped others from publishing the address, but we’re not going to ruin the fun.

That’s what Google is for.

As for who they belong to, one comment on the post claims the cars are the property of the Hines Race Team, an outfit whose website is down right now because it’s exceeded its bandwidth, likely because of all of the attention it’s gotten from the pics.

Anyone saddened by the idea of so many great cars sitting around apparently unused can find solace in another comment from someone who says that they know the owner personally and that he drives a different one every day.

It’s just that there are so many, they get dirty while they wait their turn.

Tough life.

