Dozens of sports cars worth millions found in public garage, but where is it?

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
A garage is a good place to store a car collection, but a public garage?

A garage is a good place to store a car collection, but a public garage?  (Ragaire Photography)

There’s an automotive mystery in Memphs.

Portrait photographer and Redditor philsebbens was poking around in an office building parking deck when he came across a surprising find.

There is over a million dollars worth of cars in this photo alone.  (Ragaire Photography)

On the top floor, a few above what’s open to the public, he discovered over two dozen dusty classic and high performance sports cars that are worth millions of dollars combined.

A 1958 Chevrolet Impala is one of a few American classics among the exotics.  (Ragaire Photography)

Among them are several rarities, including a couple of Ferrari Speciales, Lamborghinis and even a pretty mint-looking 1958 Chevrolet Impala.

 (Ragaire Photography)

The lone hot rod has flames, of course.

This Chevrolet Chevelle SS is pure American muscle.  (Ragaire Photography)

He said in a post that the building has security cameras, but he was able to stroll right in.

Even in a place like this you'll find someone who can't park.  (Ragaire Photography)

What he won’t say is exactly where it is.

This Plymouth Prowler Tuxedo Edition probably cleans up real nice like.  (Ragaire Photography)

That hasn’t stopped others from publishing the address, but we’re not going to ruin the fun.

All of the ponies park in their own corral.  (Ragaire Photography)

That’s what Google is for.

Only 250 Ferrari 360 Challenge Stradales were imported to North America.  (Ragaire Photography)

As for who they belong to, one comment on the post claims the cars are the property of the Hines Race Team, an outfit whose website is down right now because it’s exceeded its bandwidth, likely because of all of the attention it’s gotten from the pics.

Don't worry, the dust probably hasn't been there that long.  (Ragaire Photography)

Anyone saddened by the idea of so many great cars sitting around apparently unused can find solace in another comment from someone who says that they know the owner personally and that he drives a different one every day.

It’s just that there are so many, they get dirty while they wait their turn.

Tough life.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor. Follow him on Twitter @garygastelu