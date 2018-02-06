Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Safety

Man named Shelby Mustang GT500 arrested for driving without a license

Fox News
Shelby Mustang GT500 Miller mug shot

Shelby Mustang GT500 Miller mug shot  (Baxter County Jail/Ford)

Shelby Mustang GT500 was pulled over by police in Arkansas on Friday.

Not “a” Shelby Mustang GT500, but a man named legally named Shelby Mustang GT500 Miller.

WILL THE 2019 FORD MUSTANG SHELBY GT500 COME WITH 772 HP?

KSFM reports that the 29-year-old Mountain Home resident was arrested and charged with not wearing a seatbelt, not having proof of insurance and driving with a suspended or revoked license.

2014 Shelby GT500: Performance leadership continues for 2014, as the Ford Shelby GT500 produces 662 horsepower from its aluminum 5.8-liter supercharged V8, making it the industry's most powerful production V8 engine. (07/01/2013)

The 667 hp 2013-2014 Mustang Shelby GT500 is the most-powerful Ford ever made.  (Ford)

Miller’s car model wasn’t identified, but police said that he was not driving a GT500. He was released from custody on a $450 bond.

ARE YOU FOLLOWING FOX NEWS AUTOS ON FACEBOOK YET?

Unfortunately, Miller has made news before for breaking the law, and in a much less ironic fashion.

In 2014 he was arrested in Des Moines, Iowa, after he got into an argument at a bar, left and returned with an ax, which got him booked on charges of public intoxication, going armed with intent and violating parole, according to News.com.au.

No one was injured in the incident.

SHELBY GT500 TEST DRIVE:

Fox Car Report drives the 2013 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500

 