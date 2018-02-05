'Starman' set to take a ride into outer space in a Tesla Roadster

Tesla’s stock prices may have dropped out of their highest orbit in recent weeks, but one of its sports cars is set to take a trip into outer space on Tuesday.

And it’s bringing a passenger along for the ride.

Starman in Red Roadster A post shared by Elon Musk (@elonmusk) on Feb 4, 2018 at 9:50pm PST

Elon Musk posted a new image of the old Tesla Roadster his rocket company Space X is using as a dummy payload on the maiden flight of its Falcon Heavy rocket, and it now has (what’s hopefully) a dummy wearing one of the company’s prototype space suits in the driver’s seat.

Musk calls him Starman, and he previously said the car would be playing the David Bowie song with that title during the launch.

There’s even a miniature version of the red roadster and driver mounted to the dashboard.

Several cameras appear to be mounted to the vehicle, so it’s likely that video of its insertion into what Musk said will be a “billion year elliptical Mars orbit” will be released afterward.

If the Florida launch is successful, the Falcon Heavy will become the most powerful rocket in and above the world. Space X plans to land all three of its reusable boosters, two on land and one on a drone ship at sea.

