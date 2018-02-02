Danica Patrick's last NASCAR car debuts

Danica Patrick’s car is ready to “Go.”

The retiring NASCAR driver has revealed the GoDaddy paint scheme that her Premium Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 will wear at the Daytona 500 on February 18.

The very green machine features a “Danica Double” logo on the trunk celebrating her two-race farewell to motorsports that includes one last shot at winning the Indy 500 this May.

Patrick also modeled her new racing suit, which has promotions for her Warrior by Danica Patrick clothing line and “Pretty Intense” fitness book on the sleeve.

The Daytona 500 will be the first and last time that Patrick races for Premium Motorsports.

Watch the latest video at foxbusiness.com

The 35-year-old is still looking for a car to drive in the Indy 500, but GoDaddy has pledged to sponsor her in the race.

BY THE WAY, ARE YOU FOLLOWING FOX NEWS AUTOS ON FACEBOOK YET?