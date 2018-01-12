Dodge launching Demon-ic drag racing school

If you want to drive the new Dodge Challeger SRT Demon, you have three options: Buy one, 'borrow' one, or go to school. Drag racing school, that is.

Dodge has announced the launch of the “Dodge//SRT Bondurant Drag Racing School” at Wild Horse Pass Motorsports park in Chandler, Ariz., just outside Phoenix.

Demon owners get a free one-day course with their car purchase, but the program is also open to non-Demon owners for a price.

Folks who own other Dodge/SRT products can add the drag racing school to the one-day Bondurant road racing course that comes with their cars for $999, while anyone can buy in for $1,999.

The instruction starts with the lesser R/T models and works its way up through 22 runs to the 840 hp Demon, which features a drag racing style transmission brake that delivers the quickest times, but is tricky to use.

The best part about the school is that you don’t have to use and abuse your own car to learn how.

The worst?

The trip to Chandler is not included in the price, but it’s probably worth it.