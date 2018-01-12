Expand / Collapse search
Dodge launching Demon-ic drag racing school

The 840 hp Demon is the most powerful American car ever and the quickest production car in the world on a drag strip. FoxNews.com Automotive Editor Gary Gastelu took it to one to find out what makes it so fast. Video

2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon test drive

If you want to drive the new Dodge Challeger SRT Demon, you have three options: Buy one, 'borrow' one, or go to school. Drag racing school, that is.

Dodge has announced the launch of the “Dodge//SRT Bondurant Drag Racing School” at Wild Horse Pass Motorsports park in Chandler, Ariz., just outside Phoenix.

Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park is a playground of performance.  (Google Earth)

Demon owners get a free one-day course with their car purchase, but the program is also open to non-Demon owners for a price.

Folks who own other Dodge/SRT products can add the drag racing school to the one-day Bondurant road racing course that comes with their cars for $999, while anyone can buy in for $1,999.

Dodge//SRT and the Bob Bondurant School of High Performance Driving Add a New Drag Racing Course Featuring the 840-horsepower Challenger SRT Demon

It's easy to smoke the tires on the Demon. If you want to go quick, that's not a good thing.  (Dodge)

The instruction starts with the lesser R/T models and works its way up through 22 runs to the 840 hp Demon, which features a drag racing style transmission brake that delivers the quickest times, but is tricky to use.

The best part about the school is that you don’t have to use and abuse your own car to learn how.

The Challenger SRT Demon can run the quarter mile in less than 10 seconds...if you know how.  (Dodge)

The worst?

The trip to Chandler is not included in the price, but it’s probably worth it.