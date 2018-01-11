Detroit Auto Show: Ford enters performance SUV segment with Edge ST

The Ford Edge is getting a sharp one.

The updated 2019 crossover is being offered in a new high performance Edge ST trim that replaces the Edge Sport in the lineup.

Developed by the same Ford Performance team responsible for vehicles like the F-150 Raptor and GT supercar, the Edge ST features a version the 335 hp twin-turbocharged 2.7-liter V6 shared with the upcoming Lincoln Nautilus, 8-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters for manual gear changes, standard all-wheel-drive, sport tuned suspension, and a set of deeply-bolstered seats to go with its aggressive bodywork.

Owners will even be able to spec it with an optional performance brake package and 21-inch wheels with sticky summer tires, suggesting that it is the type of vehicle you might actually want to take to the track someday.

There really aren’t any other mainstream crossovers that pair up against it right now. The closest one is the three-row V8-powered Dodge Durango R/T. Aside from that, you’d need to jump to the premium segment to find something with similar performance.

Pricing for the Edge ST hasn’t been announced, but the current Edge Sport starts at $41,670, so it will likely sticker for least that much. Ford sold over 142,000 Edges in 2017, with Edge Sports accounting for about 10 percent of that total.

Along with the performance equipment, the Edge ST gets all of the latest safety equipment as the other redesigned Edge models, the rest of which come powered by a 250 hp 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder. This includes standard pedestrian-detecting automatic emergency brakes, post-collision braking that slows the vehicle after a collision occurs, adaptive cruise control with lane centering assist and an Evasive Steering Assist system that uses the steering wheel to actively help guide a driver around obstacles ahead in the event of an impending collision.

There's also built-in WiFi with a 50-foot radius, wireless charging pad and the latest Sync 3 infotainment system, which has one feature that could come in very handy in a speedy vehicle like the Edge ST: Waze integration, including its police car-spotting tool.

The 2019 Edge is scheduled to go on sale in late summer and will make its public debut at the North American International Auto Show on January 14.