New Ford Mustang Bullitt possibly spotted on the street

What's Frank Bullitt doing in Chicago?

The next-generation Ford Mustang Bullitt may have been spotted on the streets of the Windy City.

Photos of a mysterious Mustang doing a commercial shoot that were posted on Mustang6G.com show a dark greeen coupe without any badges riding on black wheels with silver rims, just like the car Steve McQueen's character drovce in the famous San Francisco-based police thriller "Bullitt."

It's the latest clue that Ford has a special edition Mustang in the works.

Earlier this year, sketches of a car that looks just like the one in the new photos appeared in the background of a video hosted by Ford spokesman Dwayne Johnson.

Ford hasn't officially confirmed plans for a new Bullitt Mustang, but has twice before offered a limited edition package based on the movie car, the last one available in the 2008 and 2009 model years.

It may not be a conicidence, then, that the recently-launched 2018 Mustang isn't available in any shade of green...yet.