Amazon's 'The Grand Tour' gets an American makeover

The hosts of Amazon's 'The Grand Tour' are about as British as they come. In fact, their producer thinks they're a little too British for American tastes.

At least that's the setup for the latest bit where Jeremy Clarkson and James May discuss how their bad teeth, bad hair, bad wardrobes and big guts are all hallmarks of their heritage (a point May suggests is a bit racist) and need to be changed if they want their show to have a broader appeal on this side of the pond.

So, into the makeup trailer they go and out come the straight-toothed, well-coffed, spray-on tanned versions of the pair, along with an untransformed Richard Hammond. The running gag fans will be familiar with being that thier cohort already acts like an American, as far as they're concerned.