Self-driving shuttle crashes in Las Vegas hours after launch

A driverless shuttle in Las Vegas crashed Wednesday after it was launched only hours earlier.

The shuttle crashed just before noon not far from the Las Vegas Strip, less than two hours after officials held an unveiling ceremony to promote the vehicle.

Dozens of people had lined up to board the shuttle, but no one was injured in the accident, which saw the bus collide with a semi-truck, KSNV reported.

The shuttle was built by Navaya, a French company that is also operating it on the campus of the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, not far from a manufacturing facility it has established in the city of Saline.

The one involved in the accident in Las Vegas can hold up to 12 passengers and can hit a top speed of just 25 mph, but is only expected to ride around at about 15 mph. It doesn't have a steering wheel or any pedals, but an attendant rides onboard to oversee operations via a computer monitor.

The bus is currently free, according to KSNC. The AAA, which is sponsoring the shuttle, will donate $1 to the Las Vegas Victims Fund for each rider that gets aboard the bus – starting with a $100,000 check.

The self-driving shuttle was reportedly scheduled to drive through downtown Las Vegas during the next year. It remains unclear whether the shuttle will continue operating after its collision.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.