Pagani Zonda: $1.9M rare supercar damaged in crash

A rare Italian supercar called a Pagani Zonda crashed into a road barrier in the south of England over the weekend leaving “significant damage” to the car.

The “one-off” car was travelling in a convoy on Saturday with other super sports cars in west Sussex. The car, which can reach 218 mph, had its front chassis ripped off, The Evening Standard reported. The driver was not hurt.

Authorities are asking the public to offer any information it may have on the circumstances behind the accident.

Jalopnik reported that one auto YouTuber said the crash occurred on the A27 motorway while the car was headed to the Goodwood Circuit.