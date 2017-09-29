Expand / Collapse search
The Ram Laramie Longhorn Southfork pickup is ready to hit Dallas in style

The next time you have to take Joan Collins to a barn dance you can skip the limousine and pick her up in a pickup.

2018 Ram 1500 Laramie Longhorn Southfork

Ram is introducing a new Laramie Longhorn Southfork trim level to its light and heavy duty truck lineups that takes Texas-style luxury to the next level.

2018 Ram 1500 Laramie Longhorn Southfork

Clearly inspired (though not officially) by the ranch featured in the ‘Dallas’ TV series, the trucks get two-tone full grain leather upholstery, real walnut and ash trim, suede headliners and come with navigation in a variety of Ram 1500, 2500 and 3500 Crew Cab and Mega Cab configurations at a starting price $52,615.

