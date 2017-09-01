Moto GP racer Valentino Rossi breaks leg in off-road crash, vows to return to track soon

MotoGP racer Valentino Rossi broke his leg in two places in an off-road motorcycle accident on Thursday.

The seven-time world champion was training with riders from his VR46 academy in Italy when he crashed his enduro motorcycle and fractured both the tibia and fibia in his right leg. He was operated on overnight at the Riuniti hospital in Anaconda and says he wants to get back to racing “as soon as possible.”

The 38-year-old also crashed a motorcross bike in May, but didn’t suffer any serious injuries.

"The surgery went well. This morning, when I woke up, I felt already good," Rossi said Friday.

A metal pin was inserted in Rossi's leg to hold the bones together. It was the same leg the 38-year-old Italian broke in 2010.

Raffaele Pascarella, the surgeon who operated on Rossi, said the procedure "went perfectly."

"Valentino is doing well and I think that's the most important thing for us and his fans," Pascarella said.

The accident came days after Rossi finished third in the British Grand Prix in his 300th race in the premier class.

Rossi, who has finished runner-up the past three seasons, is fourth in the MotoGP standings, 26 points behind leader Andrea Dovizioso.

Rossi has won seven titles in the top class -- his first in 500cc and then six in MotoGP -- plus two more championships in the lower classes.

The Associated Press contributed to this report