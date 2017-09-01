America's best Labor Day weekend events for car lovers

The only thing more NASCAR than a race at Darlington Motor Speedway is one where the cars are wearing old-school paint jobs. This year’s throwback weekend celebrates the 1985-89 era of the sport, with one notable exception: Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s car will be modeled after the one he drove to the 1998 and 1999 Busch Series (now Xfinity Series) championships as he goes for the win in his last race at Darlington before he retires at the end of the season.