Police pursue speedy 79-year-old onto golf course

A high speed chase in New York started on the freeway and ended up on the fairway.

State police report that on Tuesday afternoon a trooper clocked a 2010 Toyota Corolla doing 93 mph on Interstate 81 near the town of Kirkwood and tried to pull it over.

The 79-year-old driver, identified as Freddie P. Maliwacki Sr., ignored the lights and sirens of the patrol car and led it on a pursuit that continued onto local roads. Then off them.

A Broome County Sheriff’s deputy in the next town alerted to the situation via radio laid a spike strip in the road in in front of the Corolla and flattened its tires.

The car didn’t stop, though. It pulled onto the Golden Oak Golf Course and drove around tearing up the grass until it finally got stuck in the rough.

Police arrested Maliwacki and charged him with reckless endangerment and criminal mischief. He is currently being held in Broome County jail without bail.

According to a post on the golf course’s Facebook page, no one was hurt in the incident, but six greens were damaged. Repairs were completed in time to open the following afternoon.

“We are resilient! We can be knocked down, but we get up stronger every time!,” the post proclaimed.