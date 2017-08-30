Danica Patrick focused on fitness, friends and her tan during NASCAR break

NASCAR star Danica Patrick took advantage of the series’ week off before the Bojangles 500 at Darlington on Labor Day weekend to work on her tan in the Bahamas.

The Stewart-Haas driver shared a few photos from her vacation with friends on Instagram, including one that showed off her clutch leg.

...the days are winding down, and the tan is getting stronger!☀️😎 A post shared by Danica Patrick (@danicapatrick) on Aug 28, 2017 at 10:49am PDT

The fitness fanatic apparently got plenty of exercise in, too, posting pics of her in a number of acrobatic poses.

🙌🏼 I mean, is this real life?! A post shared by Danica Patrick (@danicapatrick) on Aug 24, 2017 at 5:22pm PDT

Boyfriend and fellow racer Ricky Stenhouse Jr. was also on the trip.

As for what her teammates have been up to, it looks like Kevin Harvick stayed home to watch the Mayweather-McGregor fight over the weekend, while Kurt Busch hit a different beach to check out the view.