Drunk driver smashed into 17 cars while trying to park: cops

A drunken driver in Florida turned a parking lot into his own personal demolition derby, smashing into 17 cars while trying to park his Chevy Blazer, according to reports.

Tony Futch, 25, turned into a one-man wrecking crew Friday in Osceola County when he returned home to the Gate Condominium complex allegedly inebriated, the Orlando Sentinel reported.

Futch is accused of first ramming through the gate of the apartment complex around 4 a.m., then driving around in circles and smashing into his neighbors’ parked cars before parking his 2003 Blazer, according to an arrest report.

The 17 cars were damaged in eight separate crashes.

Becky Olsen, who lives in the complex, estimated her Hyundai Elantra sustained about $2,000 in damage, which she noticed as she was about to go to work.

“I just came down, saw that the car next to mine was crooked and thought ‘what kind of jerk parked like that?’” Olsen told the Sentinel.

Cops had to pepper spray Futch, who became “combative” and reeked of alcohol, according to an arrest report.

The allegedly boozed-up bozo told them, “I’ll tell you everything I did, I will tell you anything you want” as he was being arrested.

Futch — who had his license suspended in 2013 for DUI — refused to provide a breath sample. He was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving and also faces a charge of resisting arrest.

He’s being held in Osceola County Jail on $9,250 bond.

This article originally appeared in the New York Post