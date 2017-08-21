Boat racing team sets record for Florida to Cuba crossing

A California-based boat racing team made the fastest (known) trip across the Florida Straits on Aug 17, covering the 103 mile stretch in 1 hour and 18 mins.

The trip from Key West to Havana was completed in a 48-foot SilverHook carbon-fiber single hull powered by twin 1350 hp Mercury Racing 9.0-liter engines.

Related Image Expand / Collapse

SilverHook CEO Nigel Hook was at the throttle as Johnson of Scottsdale, Arizona piloted the boat at an average of close to 80 mph mph, hitting a top speed of 127 mph along the way.

The team was hoping to make an even quicker return journey, but was sidelined by a broken driveshaft.

FOX NEWS DRIVES THE WORLD'S FASTEST V-HULL POWER BOAT:

Watch the latest video at video.foxbusiness.com

American Power Boat Association executive director Patrick Mell said there is no modern record for the route so the run would establish a mark once it is certified by them and the International Union of Motor-boating.

The Hook team said another boat made the same trip in 2015 in an "unsanctioned" time of 1 hour and 51 minutes.

The team is seeking recognition from Guinness World Records.

The Associated Press contributed to this report