The Ford F-Series is the best-selling vehicle in the world this year

The Ford F-Series isn’t just the best-selling vehicle line in America, its tops around the world.

According to data from market research firm JATO Dynamics, Ford sold 519,000 F-Series trucks globally in the first six months of 2017.

Granted, over 95 percent of them were sold in the United States, but the total puts it ahead of the Toyota Corolla, which rang up 472,000 sales worldwide, despite being more popular than the F-Series in many countries.

The Volkswagen Golf/GTI currently ranks third, while the Nissan Rogue/X-Trail and Honda Civic charted fourth and fifth, respectively.

The F-Series’ hometown rivals, the Ram pickup and Chevrolet Silverado were the only other two pickups to make the top 20 on the list at 11th and 15th.

The F-Series is on pace to beat its chart-topping 2016 tally of 986,660, but sales of the Corolla are coming up short of the 952,576 units Toyota moved last year.

