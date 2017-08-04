Renter wrecks $250,000 Lamborghini Huracan Spyder

Maybe getting the insurance on a rental car is a good idea after all.

A 25-year-old driving a rented $250,000 Lamborghini Huracan convertible in Birmingham, England, collided with another car on a two-lane street earlier this week, hit a lamp post and crashed into a parked car before the wrecked exotic came to rest among some garbage cans.

Similar cars rent in the area for approximately $1,500 per day.

A witness told The Sun that the car was driving no faster than 30 mph at the time of the incident, and must've revved it too hard and lost control.

The crash was serious enough to deploy the Lamborghini’s airbags, and the Birmingham Mail reports that the driver injured his nose, but refused a trip to the hospital. The driver of the other car was apparently OK.

The Ward End Fire Station, one of two that responded to the accident, posted photos of the smashed up red Lamborghini with the message “Kill your speed! Not each other!” It also took the opportunity to suggest that dash cams be standard equipment in all high performance rental cars.