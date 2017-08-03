Today's hottest collectible cars are trucks

Forget about classic sports and luxury cars, the hottest collectibles today are trucks.

According to the latest Hagerty Vehicle Rating, which tracks how the value of a historic vehicle is performing relative to the entire market, the 1945-1968 Dodge Power Wagon and 1966-1977 Ford Bronco are killing it.

Both have a 95 rating, with 50 being the average. The Bronco is currently riding a wave of interest generated by the looming return of the nameplate in 2020 that’s driven values of top examples from just over $50,000 to $60,000 in the past year.

Meanwhile, Power Wagons are having their own moment. Restoration companies are selling luxed-up versions of the tough-looking trucks for over $200,000, and the cleanest originals have jump in value from $45,000 to $57,800 since last May.

Another truck from the Big three, the 1973-1987 Chevrolet C/K Series Pickup, was next on the list with a 94 rating that tied it with the high performance 1994-1996 Chevrolet Impala SS. The 1976-1986 Jeep CJ-7, a former chart-topper, filled out the top five with a 93 rating.

Just nine of the 26 highest-rated vehicles were cars, with the 1993-2002 Pontiac Firebird and 1994-2004 Ford Mustang trailing the Impala in a five-way tie for sixth place with (you guessed it) a couple more pickups and a 92 score.