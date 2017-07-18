Rare and exotic collection of Ferrari supercars to sell for $18 million

A stunning private collection of Ferraris spanning 50 years is set to sell for more than £14 million ($18m).

The 13-strong fleet goes back to a silver Ferrari 250 GT SWB from 1961 which is regarded as one of the Italian firm’s prettiest and most iconic models.

Known as 2985 GT, the 250 SWB is the most valuable sports car in the collection and is set to fetch as much as £7.5 million ($10m) next month.

A California version of this beautiful model previously sold for £14.4million ($19m).

Joining the 250 GT SWB is another famous 60s Ferrari – the 275 GTB/4 Berlinetta.

The red sports car, which is capable of more than 150mph, is set to sell £2.5 million ($3.3m).

Ferrari models are some of the most expensive in history, accounting for seven of the top 10 priciest models ever sold at auction.

A 1991 Ferrari F40, which is famously the first production car to crack 200mph, should sell for more than £1 million ($1.3m).

And this classic model on sale has been driven just 2,800 miles in 26 years.

There are a host of newer models as part of the collection, too, with the five post-2000 models expected to fetch a combined £1.7million ($2.2m).

The ‘Ferrari Performance Collection’, which includes models from the 1960s, 70s, 80s, 90s, 00s and 10s, will be sold in individual lots by RM Sotheby’s at its Pebble Beach auction in California over the weekend of August 18/19.