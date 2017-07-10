Ford F-150 Raptor crashes into pool with woman trapped inside

A Ford F-150 Raptor went crashing into a backyard pool in San Diego, Calif. after the driver of the car — a 68 year-old male — stopped by his kid’s house to drop something off. His wife, who stayed in the car, was the only passenger on the harrowing ride on Friday.

After the driver got out, the truck began to roll down a hill with the woman trapped in the vehicle. The Raptor went crashing through two sets of fences before it ultimately ended up in a backyard pool with the driver’s wife still trapped inside.

Bystander Gabriel Mejia heard the incident from a few houses over and sprang into action. The Good Samaritan saw the car submerged in the pool with a woman trapped inside and acted quickly by smashing the truck window with a brick to retrieve the woman.

Caption this! Repost from @wildonline #summerswim #hotdays #dirtylife #dirtylifewheels #fordraptor #raptor

The Drive reported that the woman had been treated by Sand Diego Fire-Rescue at the scene and then transported to a local hospital for further treatment.

Instagram posts show the truck landed on its side in the pool with the passenger side on the pool's bottom.