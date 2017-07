Elon Musk gave a little peak of the “mass market” Model 3, as he tweeted photos of the vehicle.

The Model 3 is set to be made available to the public later this month, with reports saying that about 30 will finished by this month’s end. The proposed number produced per month by December is 20,000 vehicles.

The price is thought to be around $35,000 with a $7,500 federal electric car credit, a much cheaper alternative to the more luxurious Model S.