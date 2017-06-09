Chance to put your pet's face on Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s car

Dale Earnhardt Jr. is going to the dogs…or cats, or birds, or reptiles.

Earnhardt’s sponsor Nationwide is running contest to promote its new “nose to tail” pet insurance, and the winner gets to put the face of his or her favorite critter on the back of Junior’s car during the New England 300 NASCAR race in September.

Folks can upload their photos at www.pawsandracing.com, and a grand prize winner will be chosen at random in August.

The winner also gets a trip for two to the race in New Hampshire and a meet and greet with Earnhardt and his dog Gus.

I can see this handsome dude on that car! pic.twitter.com/SjWkntITcZ — sarah (@sarahleigh27) June 9, 2017

Skeeter loves the sound of the cars on the track.Big sports fan.🏁⚾️🏈@Rich_TandlerCSN pic.twitter.com/hy2DtdKztY — Andi Tandler (@MissSkeetersmom) June 8, 2017

JR nation is already getting into it.