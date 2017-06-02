Australian motorcycle customizers build a Harley-based scrambler to honor a dog

Every motorcycle has a story, according to Waterloo, Australia-based Gasoline Motor Company. The story behind A-15, a one-off scrambler based on a 1,200cc Harley-Davidson, is about a man and his dog.

Gasoline Motors created A-15 for a customer named Franky in memory of, and as a tribute, to a pup named Angel. Angel was a brindle American StaffordshireFranky adopted as a rescue. For 15 years, Angel hunted, fished, and went everywhere with Franky. After Angel passed on, Franky wanted a bike that honored Angel's adventurous spirit, fierce loyalty, and eager willingness to go anywhere. Thus, the A-15.

Harley-Davidson does not make off-road or dual-sport bikes. Gasoline Motor Company started with a stock Harley 1200cc street bike and turned it into an exceptionally high-powered scrambler. The A-15 has no resemblance to its street cruiser origins other than its highly recognizable V-twin engine.

After stripping the donor bike of everything not needed, Gasoline Motor Company raised itsclearance and added spoked wheels with all-terrain tires that make no secret of the bike's purpose. The custom exhaust system is tucked up high. The team working on the bike painted the gas tank and side panels in a camouflage pattern and hand-cut stenciled "A-15" on the panels and "Gasoline H-D" on the tank.

The A-15 has a brat style seat. The seat and the hand grips are covered with weathered brown cowhide for comfort and a contrasting look while blasting through the woods.

Gasoline Motor Company sells new and used bikes, scooters, sidecar motorcycles, and the usual apparel and accessories, but the firm's heart is in its custom creations. Gasoline refers to its custom-built motorcycles as, "Our blood, sweat, and gears."

The team lists many of its creations on the company website. The custom bikes did not all start as stock Harley-Davidsons. There are BMWs, Hondas, Yamahas, Kawasakis, and more. Every bike has a name and most include the stories behind their creation.