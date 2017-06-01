Havelaar Canada unveils Bison electric pickup truck

It looks like Workhorse has a contender in the electric truck game. The Canadian arm of a company called Havelaar unveiled its Bison battery electric pickup at the EVVE Conference in Ontario this week.

Launched in partnership with the University of Toronto, the Havelaar Bison features a dual-motor, all-wheel-drive powertrain that is designed to withstand Canada's cold weather and rough terrain. It uses an electronic vehicle dynamics management system, and is engineered to tackle steep off-road grades under a full load. It's built upon a carbon fiber-reinforced steel space frame, and Havelaar promises "class-leading" torsional stiffness.

The Bison's battery pack offers a driving range of 186 miles on a single charge. It provides 46 cubic feet of exterior cargo space, with another 18 cubic feet of lockable storage. Inside the cabin is a digital instrument panel, as well as a large, central touchscreen display reminiscent of that in a Tesla. Other details are still scarce, including price and production intent.

Workhorse group recently unveiled its W-15 range-extended electric pickup for fleets, and is exploring offering a consumer version as well. Tesla also has plans to produce an electric pickup in 18 to 24 months, according to a tweet from CEO Elon Musk.