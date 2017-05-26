Jaguar E-Type barn find hidden since the 1980s heading to auction

AN early 1960s model Jaguar E-Type left hidden in a barn for 30 years is to go up for auction – and experts predict it will sale for a hefty sum.

The 1962 model 3.8L coupe has been sheltered in a North Devon barn since the mid Eighties, and hasn’t been started up in more than 15 years.

However despite extensive rust damage and its desperate need of a complete restoration, H&H Auctioneers have given it an estimated value between £50,000 ($65,000) and £60,000 ($77,000).

One of just 1,799 models built in right-hand drive, the Jaguar is particularly valuable for retaining its factory-fitted components, meaning it is still entirely original.

At the time of production, the car’s 3.8L, 265bhp engine gave it a top speed of 150mph, and acceleration capable of launching it from 0-60mph in under seven seconds.

Having had just two owner’s in its 55 years of life, the E-Type has travelled just 63,000 miles, with virtually none of those being clocked in the last two decades.

Due to its poor condition, the car’s overhaul could cost its new owner as much as £100,000 ($128,000), but if completed with largely original parts, experts say the restoration could give the classic Jaguar an estimated value of approximately a quarter of a million pounds.

H&H Classic auctions will put the rare E-type up for sale in Epson, Surrey on June 6.

