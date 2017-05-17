You can buy Jerry Seinfeld's very green speed machine

Want to make your car enthusiast friends green with envy?

Buy Jerry Seinfeld’s green car.

A 2009 Lotus Exige S 260 Sport purportedly once owned by the comedian is being auctioned at the Dan Kruse Classics event in Midland, Tex., on Memorial Day weekend.

The extremely lightweight coupe was the hottest version of the Exige when new. It features an aluminum chassis, composite bodywork, six-speed manual transmission and an awesome-looking air intake on the roof for its mid-mounted 257 hp supercharged 1.8-liter four-cylinder engine.

Only 50 of the cars were built for the USA, and the base price was $76,120. But Jerry didn’t buy his off the lot. Instead, he special ordered it in Kawasaki Green, making it very unique, even without the sitcom star provenance.

With just under 4,000 miles on the odometer and the Seinfeld hook there’s no telling what it will sell for, but given their rarity, more common models have previously sold in the $100,000 range.

