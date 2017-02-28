The car Tupac Shakur was shot in is on sale for $1.5 million

A macabre piece of music history is for sale.

The car Tupac Shakur was fatally shot in is currently listed on the website of celebrity memorabilia dealer Moments in Time for $1.5 million.

On September 7, 1996, Shakur was being driven around Las Vegas in the black BMW 760iL by Death Row Records founder Suge Knight when a Cadillac pulled up alongside it and its occupants opened fire.

Fourteen shots hit the car, with one entering Shakur’s chest and puncturing his lung, an injury that led to his death six days later.

The car was originally sold at a Las Vegas Police auction after the investigation into the incident was closed, and has privately changed hands several times over the years, according to TMZ.

It’s been fully restored, save for a couple of bullet dents that can still be seen on an interior door panel, and now has over 92,000 miles on the odometer.

The vehicle’s most recent owner is unknown, but the timing of the sale is likely linked to an upcoming biographical film about the rapper/actor called “All Eyez on Me” that’s set to open on June 16, which would have been his 46th birthday.