Nobody wants Floyd Mayweather's Bugatti

Undefeated boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. was involved in a rare upset Saturday — when his 2011 Bugatti Veyron did not sell at the Barrett-Jackson car auction in Scottsdale, Ariz.

“This was my favorite car. Someone here tonight deserves this car,” Mayweather said onstage.

But “he seemed upset when it didn’t sell,” said a spy. Bidding “kicked off at $1 million immediately, then it was dead steady on $1.9 million . . . It should have been in the $2.6 million range,” the spy said.

Without hitting a reserve price of $2.3 million, the car did not sell.

Justin Bieber sold off a 2011 Ferrari 458 Italia for $434,500, but “rather than going to hang out with Bieber” after the sale, Mayweather “left.”

