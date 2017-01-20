President Trump isn't getting a new car...yet

The United States is getting a new president today, but he's getting a used car.

Although it’s been widely expected that a brand new presidential limousine would be rolling through Washington on Inauguration Day, as one did when President Obama took office in 2009, President-elect Donald Trump was chauffered to Capitol Hill to take his oath of office in his predecessor’s car, nicknamed “The Beast.”

The Cadillac is actually an armored truck designed to look like a sedan, and is understood to be protected against explosive and chemical attacks, and is even equipped with a supply of the sitting president’s blood type in case of emergency.

General Motors currently has contracts worth $16 million with the Department of Homeland Security to develop a “next generation parade limousine,” and FoxNews.com has obtained spy photos of it undergoing testing, but apparently it isn’t ready for the road yet. The contracts have a completion date of 3/30/2017, so it could be a few more months before the updated model is revealed.

A Cadillac spokesman would only say that “it is Cadillac’s great honor to design and build the Presidential Limousine, a great American tradition,” deferring further comment to the U.S. Secret Service, which could not be reached.

