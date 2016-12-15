Taiwan authorities crush illegal Lamborghini

Taiwan held the public execution this week…of a Lamborghini.

The $300,000-plus Murcielago was impounded three years ago after it was pulled over at a police checkpoint and found to be displaying license plates registered to a Ford sedan.

Turns out the owner had illegally imported the exotic ride and was trying to drive it under the radar, perhaps not the easiest thing to do in a customized, matte black supercar.

Focus Taiwan reports that the owner, a commercial pilot, had spent the last couple of years filing appeals, but failed in his efforts.

The sentence was carried out at a wrecking yard by a claw-equipped backhoe, with little regard to the dignity of the car.

