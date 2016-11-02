McLaren supercar completely demolished in Southern California crash

At least two people were injured Tuesday after a McLaren supercar was demolished in a two-car accident in Southern California.

The crash occurred in Woodland Hills at around 4:45 p.m., LAPD spokesman Officer Mike Lopez said. Video showed the green super car on the sidewalk with its front-end completely smashed in.

The car appears to be a McLaren 650 Spider, which has a base price of $265,000.

Police told the Los Angeles Times that two other vehicles had fled the scene of the accident.

The two injured were transported to the hospital. Their conditions weren’t immediately available.

Click for more from KTTV.

----------

Test Drive: 2016 McLaren 570S: