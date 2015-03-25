Zimbabwe's army chief refuses to talk with Prime Minister Morgan Tsvangirai

A state-controlled Sunday newspaper says Zimbabwe's army commander said he would not speak to the nation's prime minister, describing him as a "psychiatric patient."

The Sunday Mail, a mouthpiece for Mugabe's party, said Gen. Constantine Chiwenga dismissed calls for him to meet with Prime Minister Morgan Tsvangirai to discuss demands for reforms in the armed forces ahead of crucial elections this year.

Chiwenga denied claims by Tsvangirai's party, which is in a shaky coalition with Mugabe, that military chiefs have welcomed approaches on reforms. He called the claims "hallucinations" and said the military chiefs will not meet with politicians who did not fight in the guerrilla war that ended colonial rule in 1980.

Zimbabwe's police and military are accused of state-orchestrated violence surrounding the last disputed polls in 2008.