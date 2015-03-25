Zimbabwe state radio says police arrest 3 activists for voter awareness, education campaign

Zimbabwe's state radio says police arrested three polling campaigners for illegally promoting voter awareness ahead of crucial elections.

The radio said Sunday the activists were not authorized to carry out voter education by the official elections commission. It said they were giving out information on polling procedures in an upmarket Harare suburb on Saturday.

Another 19 democracy activists were arrested last month for allegedly impersonating state election officials in a drive to get potential electors to register their names on voters' lists. They are still waiting to appear in court.

President Robert Mugabe, 89, said Friday he will proclaim a date for the elections next week, after the parliament passes a new constitution.

He wants polls earlier than the September date demanded by his opponents in the dispute-ridden coalition government.