Witnesses describe soldier attacks in assault that left at least 187 dead in Nigeria

Witnesses in a northeast Nigeria village where at least 187 people were killed in fighting between the military and Islamic extremists say soldiers set fire to homes.

Foreign journalists made it to Baga village on Tuesday, more than a week after the attack. Soldiers blocked journalists from looking at graveyards and limited their access to the village.

Fisherman Abdullahi Gumel says villagers continue to bury bodies every day. Meanwhile, the nation's presidency issued a statement again denying mass civilian casualties as "a lot of misinformation."

The killings come as attacks by Islamic extremists continue in Nigeria's predominantly Muslim north. Bombings and shootings have been taking place since 2010 there.