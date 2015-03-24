Video posted online by supporters of ISIS purportedly shows British hostage

A new online video posted Thursday appears to show abducted British journalist John Cantlie criticizing the West for its portrayal of Islamic State and warning of the danger of heading toward “the abyss of another war" in Iraq.

The three-minute, 20-second clip posted and then quickly removed from YouTube, called “Lend Me Your Ears,” shows a man believed to be Cantlie, 43, who formerly worked as a reporter for The Sunday Times, The Sun, and The Sunday Telegraph. He appears wearing the same orange shirt that three other hostages who were beheaded wore in prior videos but is seated in a dark room instead of kneeling in the desert. In video captured by front and side-facing cameras, he calmly states that he intends to dispel ‘manipulated truths’ conjured by the Western media regarding the Islamic State.

"Now, I know what you're thinking,” the man in the video says. “You're thinking, 'He's only doing this because he's a prisoner. He's got a gun at his head and he's being forced to do this.' Right?

"Well, it's true. I am a prisoner. That I cannot deny,” the man continues. “But seeing as I've been abandoned by my government and my fate now lies in the hands of the Islamic State, I have nothing to lose."

Cantlie, a freelance photographer from Hazlemere in West Sussex who was first abducted in Syria in July 2012, was then shot as he attempted to escape, but then rescued by the Free Syrian Army. When he decided to return to Syria four months later, he was captured a second time and sold to ISIS in November.

In the video, the man who appears to be Cantlie describes the story of how he was abducted and how “many European prisoners” were let go by Islamic State, but “British and American governments thought they could do it differently than every other European country…They negotiated with the Islamic State and got their people home, while the British and the Americans were left behind.”

The man, who appears to be reading from a script, says there will be a series of videos where he will present facts that can “save lives.”

“After two disastrous and hugely unpopular wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, why is it that our governments appear so keen to get involved in yet another unwinnable conflict? I’m going to show you the truth behind these systems and motivation of the Islamic State, and how the Western media, the very organization I used to work for can twist and manipulate that truth to the public back home. There are two sides to every story – think you’re getting the whole picture?”

In a voice choked with emotion, he adds, “Maybe I will live and maybe I will die, but I want to take this opportunity to convey some facts that you can verify. Facts that if you contemplate might help preserving lives.”

“It’s very alarming to see where this is all headed and it looks like history repeating itself yet again," he says. "There is time to change this seemingly inevitable sequence of events, but only if you, the public, act now.”

FoxNews.com's Lisa Daftari contributed to this report