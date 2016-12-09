Expand / Collapse search
Venezuelan Supporters Welcome Chávez Home

The Venezuelan president returned to Caracas after a three-week absence.

    A man celebrates the return of Venezuela's President Hugo Chávez, holding a poster bearing the president's image that reads in Spanish; "Moving forward Commander," in Caracas, Venezuela, Monday. Chávez returned to Venezuela from Cuba on Monday morning, stepping off a plane hours before dawn and saying he is feeling better as he recovers from surgery that removed a cancerous tumor.
    AP2011
    People chanting slogans celebrate the return of Venezuela President Hugo Chávez in Caracas.
    AP2011
    A man chants slogans as he celebrates the return of Venezuela's President Hugo Chávez, in Caracas. The man is holding a a newspaper that shows pictures of Chávez and his daughters during his recuperation in Havana, Cuba.
    AP2011
    People celebrate the return of Venezuela's President Hugo Chávez, holding posters bearing his image that read in Spanish; "Moving forward Commander."
    AP2011
    President Hugo Chávez kisses his daughter Maria Gabriela, right, and embraces daughter Rosa Virginia after greeting supporters at a balcony of Miraflores presidential palace in Caracas.
    AP2011
    Venezuela's President Hugo Chávez gestures from a balcony of Miraflores presidential palace while he greets supporters.
    AP2011
    Venezuela's President Hugo Chávez greets supporters next to his two daughters: Rosa Virginia, left, and Maria Gabriela at a balcony of the Miraflores presidential palace in Caracas.
    AP2011
